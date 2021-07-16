Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,782 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

