Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VKIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.34. Viking Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 231.79% and a negative return on equity of 4,896.40%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

