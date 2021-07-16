Viking Global Investors LP Takes $12.42 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,579 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMW stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.95. The company had a trading volume of 849,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,616. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,368. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

