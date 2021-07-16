VINchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $184,804.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $184,804.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

