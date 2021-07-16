Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. 348,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 12,013,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,610,000 after buying an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after buying an additional 5,110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

