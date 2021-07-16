Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,678,819.38 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $1,678,819.38. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.