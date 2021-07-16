Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar Acquires 1,000 Shares

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $32,030.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VABK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.13% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.