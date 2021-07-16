Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,905 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.23% of Five9 worth $24,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after acquiring an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVN traded up $3.27 on Friday, reaching $179.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

