Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. PubMatic makes up approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of PubMatic worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.26. 25,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,001. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,164,483. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

