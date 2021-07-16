Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $50.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,580.35. The stock had a trading volume of 170,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

