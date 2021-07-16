Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,158 shares during the period. Eventbrite makes up about 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 1.07% of Eventbrite worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 52,159 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 40.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

EB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.09.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.