Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.4% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.49 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.37. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.37, a PEG ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

