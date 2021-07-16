Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,351 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises approximately 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. 166,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,575. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock valued at $71,359,990. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.