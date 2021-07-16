Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Makes New $14.76 Million Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 306,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,000. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. 18,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

