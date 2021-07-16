Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $21.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.50. 1,167,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,633. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,312.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,444.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

