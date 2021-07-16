Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,002 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 0.3% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Twilio by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $377.97. 34,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,650. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,217 shares of company stock valued at $63,099,551. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.