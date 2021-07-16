Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 209,345 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,345 shares during the period. Medallia comprises about 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.32% of Medallia worth $14,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $22,592,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.57. 862,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,085. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,812,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

