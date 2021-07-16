Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Takes $9.15 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.14% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after acquiring an additional 270,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock valued at $170,140,064 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 16,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of -89.30. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

