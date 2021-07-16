Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 439,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,454,000. Qualtrics International accounts for 0.2% of Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of Qualtrics International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $32,910,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XM. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

XM stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,525. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.