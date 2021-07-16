VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

