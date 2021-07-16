Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,941.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $237,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16. Vital Farms has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

