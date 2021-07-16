VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Tops $23.55 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. VITE has a market cap of $23.55 million and $10.40 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00072518 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000191 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,716,776 coins and its circulating supply is 485,145,665 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

