Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $375.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Vitru worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

