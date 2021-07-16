Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,047 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Seven Oaks Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVOK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 53,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

