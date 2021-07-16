Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

SCLEU remained flat at $$10.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

