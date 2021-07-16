Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,776,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBDR remained flat at $$10.09 on Friday. 8,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

