Vivid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $14,993.86 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 144.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $14,993.86 and $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 130% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

