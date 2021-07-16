Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Up 3.7%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 427,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $197,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth $207,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.