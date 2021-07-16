Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) to Issue $0.59 Dividend

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) announced a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5917 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

VWAPY stock opened at 24.82 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 14.40 and a 12-month high of 29.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 26.52.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

