Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

VRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,251 shares of company stock worth $92,314,031. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vroom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

