Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 24.3% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00006151 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $442,906.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00831179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

