Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Update

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VYGG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 48,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,165. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

