W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72. W Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Get W Technologies alerts:

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek new business opportunities or to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in providing social media and mobile marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Winning Edge International, Inc and changed its name to W Technologies, Inc in 2007.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for W Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.