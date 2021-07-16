W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72. W Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
About W Technologies
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for W Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.