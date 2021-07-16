W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) Short Interest Update

W World Corp. (OTCMKTS:WWHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WWHC stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. W World has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87.

W World Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat a range of metabolic and nervous system disorders. The company focuses on the disorders of the brain-gut axis, pain/inflammation, and autoimmune, as well as gout disorders. Its lead compounds under clinically development include Levotofisopam, a non-sedating agent for the treatment of Gout; and Dextofisopam, a non-serotonergic agent, which has completed Phase IIa and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

