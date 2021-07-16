Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.77% of Wabash National worth $65,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 605,153 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 473,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $91,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.84 million, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.33%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

