Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.24. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.16, with a volume of 41,457 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on WJX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$474.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$387.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.2080018 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

