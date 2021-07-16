Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

