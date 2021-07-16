Waltonchain Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.86 or 0.05957813 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00129553 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,087,524 coins and its circulating supply is 77,366,492 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

