Waves Enterprise Price Up 24% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $328,090.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.