Wealth Alliance Acquires 6,799 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $107.89. 312,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

