Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,928.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,829,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,060 shares during the last quarter.

EFV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 2,059,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

