Wealth Alliance Buys 4,186 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,048. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

