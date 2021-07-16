Wealth Alliance Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 149,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,824,686. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.