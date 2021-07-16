Wealth Alliance Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VXF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,963. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.92 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

