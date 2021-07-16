Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after acquiring an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.91. 7,912,044 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

