Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Alliance cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,714,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,105,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.37. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,311. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.55.

