Wealth Alliance Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,908. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.