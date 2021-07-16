Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $234.61. 4,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $239.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

