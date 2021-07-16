Wealth Alliance Has $1.69 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

VOT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.29. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,176. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $239.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

