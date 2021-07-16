Wealth Alliance Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,862,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.